NNPC, Shell, others sign investment deal on gas project

The state run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its joint venture partners on Wednesday in Abuja signed the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the development of the 4.3 trillion cubic feet Assa North/Ohaji South Fields in Oil Mining Lease 21.The Joint venture partners of the NNPC in this project include Shell Petroleum Development Company, Total Exploration and Production Nigeria and Nigeria Agip Oil Company.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC,

Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said in a statement that the project, when fully developed, would add about 600 million standard cubic feet of gas per day to the national gas grid with the capacity to expand to 1.2 billion cubic feet per day, while another 197 million stock barrel of condensate would also be realised.

He added that the Group Managing Director, NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, described the project as a critical gas supply hub in Nigeria’s burgeoning gas-infrastructure network designed to provide the linkage between the eastern, western and northern gas pipeline systems.

Baru, who was represented at the FID execution event by the NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, Mr. Bello Rabiu, said the successful completion of the multi-faceted project, which was an integral part of the seven critical gas development projects, would be dependent on a number of critical success factors and enablers that include synergy and teamwork between the NNPC and all the key stakeholders.