No Cameroonian in China has requested repatriation- Dr Malachie Manaouda

The Minister of Public health Dr Malachie Manaouda has disclosed that no Cameroonian residing in the Coronavirus-hit China has requested repatriation from the Cameroonian Government so far.

Replying to a tweet on the situation of the three hundred Cameroonian students trapped in Wuhan, China, two days ago, Dr Malachie Manaouda made it clear that they are under the responsibility of the Cameroon Ambassador to China and none of them has so far requested repatriation.

“To make it clear for everyone, until yesterday around 5 p.m., the Minister of External Relations made it clear to us that no Cameroonian resident in China has requested repatriation. The Cameroonian community of Wuhan, mostly students, is under the supervision of our ambassador” Minister Malachie Manaouda said.

In effect, since the outbreak of the Coronavirus killer that has led to more than three hundred deaths and some seventeen thousands infected, many countries have been making arrangements to repatriate their citizens residing in China.

On her part, Cameroon has so far said nothing on the situation of Cameroonians living in China apart from the fact that they are under the responsibility of the Cameroon Ambassador to China.