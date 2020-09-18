No change in S/Africa’s repo rate – Bank

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has kept its repurchase (repo) rate unchanged at 3.5% per annum for the first time since the start of Covid-19 in March this year, SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago has said.Kganyago made this announcement at the end of the SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Pretoria on Thursday evening.

Addressing the media, Kganyago said despite a higher than expected inflation outcome in July and elevated levels of country financing risk, the committee noted that the economic contraction and slow recovery would keep inflation below the mid-point of the target range for this year.

“Barring risks outlined earlier, inflation is expected to be well contained over the medium-term, remaining below but close to the midpoint in 2021 and 2022,” the governor said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had major health, social and economic impacts, presenting challenges in forecasting domestic economic activity.

While the SARB anticipated no further repo rate cuts in the near term, it expects two rate increases in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, he added.

In March the committee had cut the repo rate by 100 basis, another 100 basis points cut was announced in April, with two 25 basis point decreases in May and a further 25 basis point cut in July, he said.