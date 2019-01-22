No elections in Cameroon if Anglophone crisis persists, SDF warns Biya

The Social Democratic Front, SDF has warned the Biya regime it will oppose any future attempts to organise elections in the country if the crisis in the North West and South West regions of the country is not solved.

The party took the decision at the weekend during a meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, held at the weekend in Yaounde.

The party said it had done broad-based consultations in the two Anglophone regions under the auspices of Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi and forwarded the recommendations to the Head of State which have since been ignored but will not relent their efforts in pushing for a way out of the crisis.

Thus the Social Democratic Front presented six key points to the government which according to them will help unlock the current impasse in the two troubled regions and bring life back to normal.

The first of such measures is to grant general amnesty to all those who have been jailed as a result of the crisis as well as those who are on exile and then call for immediate ceasefire.

The party added that a meaningful and broad-based dialogue should be called with the aggrieved people in order to seek lasting solutions to the crisis.

The party also want the setting up of a national Commission of Truth, Reconciliation and Reconstruction and Reintegration of victims of the crisis.

Finally, the party called on the government to put in place a constitutional commission to determine the form of the State, consensual electoral code and an acceptable election organizing body.

Cameroon organised the Presidential and Senatorial elections in 2018 marred by violence in the Anglophone regions and looks forward to hold Legislative and Municipal elections later this year.

Last week, the Head of State Paul Biya call on his government to prepare for the Regional elections but did not mention when it will be held.