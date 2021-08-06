International › APA

No evidence against Morocco – Pegasus case lawyer

Published on 06.08.2021

Morocco’s lawyer in the Pegasus affair, Olivier Baratelli, has said “Forbidden Stories” and “Amnesty International” have failed to produce proof of their accusations against Morocco after a ten-day deadline to do so.“The ten-day deadline within which Amnesty and Forbidden could prove their claims has expired. They have not produced anything. The situation is grotesque. This demonstrates what I have called from day one a deception,” the French lawyer stressed in an exclusive interview on Wednesday with CNEWS.

“This is the first fact about the case. The second fact is that we have referred the case to the French justice system, and that Morocco has also referred it to the German and Spanish justice systems,” said Baratelli, who announced that he would “submit to the Paris public prosecutor a computer expertise report produced by a panel of experts (…) which will rule out any use by Morocco” of the Pegasus spyware.

According to Mr Baratelli, “Morocco inevitably has detractors on the international scene. Morocco is a leader in the international fight against terrorism. Morocco, which has always been a friend of France, has helped a lot to foil attacks on French territory. This may displease some people. This is what we have asked the French justice system to sort out, in order to know who could be behind (this affair) and who could be behind this manipulation”.

