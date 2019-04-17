No gas shortage in Cameroon – Official

The General Manager of the Cameroonian Society of Petroleum Depots (SCDP), Véronique Mompea Mbio, on Wednesday in Douala, dismissed any talk of a gas shortage on the local market.“There is no shortage of gas. All markets are supplied. Any information relating to a shortage is pure speculation,” Mbio emphasised.

The Executive Director of the Cameroonian Society of Petroleum Depots (SCDP), who chaired a meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee for the Monitoring of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market, insisted on the need to apply the “approved prices,” i.e. 6,500 CFA francs per 12 kg bottle and CFA3,500 for the 6 kg bottle.

“For a product that is still subsidized for consumption and which supply still depends on more than 70 percent of imports, the public authorities have been right to set up this tool for monitoring and organizing this strategic and sensitive sector, which to date claims at least 3 million cylinders, 114 thousand metric tons (MT) of gas released for consumption in 2018, with an average annual growth rate of 10 percent,” said the SCDP Inspector General Senoussi Mohammed.