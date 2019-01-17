› Business

Happening now

No hike in beer prices, Minister reassures Cameroonians

Published on 17.01.2019 at 10h43 by Journalducameroun

The Minister of Trade Luc Magloire Mbarga Atanagana has allayed fears of an increases in beer prices as well as basic commodities this year.

The decision was arrived at on Tuesday January 15  following a meeting between the Minister and representatives of brewery companies.

The Minister said the brewery companies have promised to maintain the prices of beer contrary to information that has been circulating of a possible increase by 15 frs.

Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana also used the opportunity to another importers of basic commodities had assured there will be no increase of prices in their goods.

The news has been greeted by Yaounde city dwellers who say consumers must be protected given their limited purchasing power.

 

Tags : | |

READ ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top