No hike in beer prices, Minister reassures Cameroonians

The Minister of Trade Luc Magloire Mbarga Atanagana has allayed fears of an increases in beer prices as well as basic commodities this year.

The decision was arrived at on Tuesday January 15 following a meeting between the Minister and representatives of brewery companies.

The Minister said the brewery companies have promised to maintain the prices of beer contrary to information that has been circulating of a possible increase by 15 frs.

Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana also used the opportunity to another importers of basic commodities had assured there will be no increase of prices in their goods.

The news has been greeted by Yaounde city dwellers who say consumers must be protected given their limited purchasing power.