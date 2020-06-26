No home return for some Ugandans in China

Some Ugandans in China who had earlier agreed to be repatriated back to their country will not longer return home, a statement from the country’s Foreign Affairs ministry on Friday said.The Ugandans in question will not be part of those already being processed for repatriation to Ugandan after changing their minds at the eleventh hour, the ministry explained.

Earlier this week a few hundred Ugandans had been flown into the country from Turkey and Sudan.

Many Africans including Ugandans living and working in China had demanded flights to return home after allegations of maltreatment by the Chinese.

Some Ugandans accused Chinese citizens of stigmatisation amidst effort by the aothorities in Beijing to control coronavirus which began in the province of Wuhan last December and spread to the rest of the world.

Since then the Ugandan Foreign Affairs ministry has been working to repatriate thousands of its citizens from around the world including China, the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

However, Uganda’s Daily Monitor on Friday quoted Foreign Affairs minister Henry Okello Oryem as saying that life in China was returning to normalcy for some of his compatriots living in China with many of them returning to work.