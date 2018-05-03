No media freedom in Swaziland – watchdog

Media watchdog, Reporters Without Borders (RWB) has ranked Swaziland on position 152 out of 180 countries in the 2018 World Press Freedom Index, placing it 24 spots worse than Zimbabwe.This has landed the country in the same position that it held last year where it was described as a country that prevents journalists from working freely and obstructs access to information.

It comes as journalists mark World Press Freedom Day on May 3.

“For fear of reprisals, journalists censor themselves almost systematically. An investigative journalist had to flee to South

Africa after being threatened in connection with an article revealing a top alleged corruption case,” the watchdog states in their website.

All the other SADC countries performed better than Swaziland in terms of rankings except for the Democratic Republic of Congo which was ranked on position 154.

President of the Swaziland National Association of Journalists (SNAJ) Mfanukhona Nkambule disagreed with the country’s ranking arguing that the media was partially free.

He also disputed that Zimbabwe could be ranked higher than Swaziland, saying reporters from that country are even subjected to attacks for some reports.