No need for Cameroon to panic over Coronavirus, China says

There is no need for Cameroonians to panic following the outbreak of the Coronavirus in China, the Chinese Ambassador in Cameroon Wang Yingwu has said.

The Chinese Ambassador in Cameroon was speaking on Monday, February 3 during a press conference in Yaounde to present the state of affairs of the virus.

Ambassador Wang Yingwu presented the present state of the disease in China as of January 2 which stood at 17 238 persons infected, 361 persons dead and 485 persons who have recovered from the virus while there are a total of 21 558 suspected cases.

Out of China, patients have been tested in about 23 countries included Japan, USA, and France but confirmed cases out of China represent just about one percent, the Chinee Ambassador said.

As concerns Cameroon, he confirmed there are no signs and praised measures taken by the government of Cameroon to ensure the population keeps to strict hygienic conditions.

He praised the support of the international community to China in these difficult moments, notably that of the Head of State Paul Biya who wrote to his Chinese counterpart XI Jinping to express Cameroon’s total support to a strategic partner.

Cameroon, he said has taken various security measures at the entry ports to control entry into the country.

On the Cameroonian student who reportedly been infected by the virus, Ambassador Wang Yingwu said there was no official confirmation on his state at the moment but said he is under surveillance and hopes his situation improves rapidly.

He went further to dismiss social media rumours claiming a patient could be healed from the Coronavirus by staying in a warm house.

No treatment has yet been discovered for the deadly virus but patients have been isolated for the moment while researchers work night and day to find a treatment to the disease, the Ambassador said.

For the moment, for a patient who has survived the virus has to undergo two tests and put under surveillance for forty days before being released, he said.