International › APA

Happening now

No need for post-Zuma arrest rage – Ramaphosa

Published on 11.07.2021 at 08h21 by APA News

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed for calm in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province amid ongoing violent protests which have seen the burning of several trucks and arrest of 27 people after former president Jacob Zuma was imprisoned for contempt of court.Ramaphosa said in a statement on Saturday that communities in KwaZulu-Natal “must stop from undermining the rule of law in the country.” 

Zuma’s supporters were, however, adamant that he was treated unfairly by the justice system, vowing to continue protesting until he was released from prison.

Some 27 people have been arrested during the protests, according to the police.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said there was no need to deploy the army to KwaZulu-Natal to quell the violence “because there is no war in the province.”

She said her ministry would only intervene when other law enforcement agencies had failed to cope with the situation.

“South African National Defence Force has not been deployed to KZN. That is not the responsibility of the SANDF,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.

She added: “I don’t think we have reached a point where SANDF should be dragged into what is happening in KwaZulu-Natal.”

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top