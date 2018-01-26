No pardon for Zuma, suggests S.Africa’s likely next leader

South African President Jacob Zuma, who faces possible prosecution for alleged graft, will be treated “without favour”, his likely successor has said.

Zuma’s term in office has been dominated by corruption scandals. He faces several court cases, including over 783 payments he allegedly received linked to an arms deal before he came to power in 2009.

Cyril Ramaphosa, who could soon replace Zuma as president, said that Zuma had not asked for immunity despite “a number of charges that are being looked at”.

Ramaphosa was asked whether, once in power, he would grant Zuma a presidential pardon.

“We have the rule of law in our country and people always want to see justice done without fear, without favour,” he told the BBC in comments released Thursday.

“Whatever will need to be done to President Zuma will have to follow the due process of the law,” he added.

Zuma has been under growing pressure to resign since he was replaced as head of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party in December by Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa wooed investors at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland this week, promising justice for those guilty of state corruption.

“Everyone agrees that our state was captured by corrupt elements, by people who purported to be close to the president, who have been doing really bad things,” he told the BBC.

Ramaphosa, who has been deputy president since 2014, is looking to revive the economy before elections next year that come amid falling public support for ANC.

He said that Zuma was “naturally feeling anxious” about the transition of political power in South Africa.