No Ramadan truce as Tripoli conflict rages

With no truce in sight as Ramadan begins in Libya, the conflict appears to be intensifying in the south of Tripoli and some other areas in the west of the country between forces loyal to General Khalifa Hafter and troops backing the National Accord Government.By S. Abdussalam

The spokesman of the Health ministry of the Accord Government, Lamin Hashmi reported Friday that three people were killed and three others wounded among them a worker from Niger when several rockets were fired in the district of Ain Zara south of the capital.

The mayor of the neighborhood of Souk Alguma Hesham Ben Yousif also lamented what he called the indiscriminate shelling of Maitiga airport ostensibly by Hafter’s forces.

The conflict has escalated south of Tripoli where indiscriminate shelling have killed civilians especially in Krimia, Yarmok and Khalatat.

The United Nations Mission in Libya has expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Tripoli and its surrounding areas as a result of the intensification of the fighting in the past few days.

In its report issued days ago the Mission said that at least five people had been killed, including women and children, due to the dramatic increase in fighting in populated areas.

It added that these attacks also resulted in renewed displacements and damage to civilian infrastructure.