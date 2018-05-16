No room for failure, Sierra Leone’s new leader warns cabinet

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has urged his cabinet ministers to be ready to tackle the challenges that come with their job in meeting the demands of the people.Bio, according to the office of the Presidential Press Secretary, on Tuesday made the call during an induction ceremony for the ministers where he stressed that as far as the deliverables of the government were concerns, failure cannot be an option.

“We must be ready to face the challenges ahead,” he said, noting that the task ahead will be difficult but with collective efforts from everyone, the country will rise again.

The induction held at State House comes as the cabinet gradually takes shape, with the parliamentary approval of majority of the presidential nominees.

President Bio said in as much as his government was inheriting one of the worse economic situations since independence, the expectations on his government from the people were so enormous that he couldn’t afford to fail the people.

“As agents of change, as ministers you must conduct yourselves professionally in delivering the nation from its present state,” he said.

Bio also said success in this task will be determined by the collective efforts of the ministers in transforming his policies into actions, stressing that one way of achieving this will be through a

culture of discipline in the management of money and time.

Bio assumed power after the March elections in which he defeated his rival from the then ruling All People’s Congress (APC) party. His Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) campaigned on the platform of

introducing discipline in governance, especially with regards finance.