‘No suspicion of foul play’ in Franco-Irish teen’s death: Malaysian police

Published on 15.08.2019 at 07h54 by AFP

A vulnerable Franco-Irish teen who disappeared from a Malaysian rainforest resort died from internal bleeding due to starvation and stress, and there is no suspicion of foul play, police said Thursday.

Mohamad Mat Yusop, Negeri Sembilan state police chief, told reporters Nora Quoirin died from “gastrointestinal bleeding” and she had suffered “extreme stress” and “hunger”.

“For the time being, there is no suspicion of foul play,” he told reporters after a post-mortem examination.

She is believed to have died two to three days after disappearing, he said.

“There is no indication she was raped,” he said.

The 15-year-old’s naked body was discovered Tuesday in a ravine in dense jungle following a 10-day hunt involving hundreds of people.

She went missing from the Dusun Resort, not far from Kuala Lumpur, on August 4, a day after checking in for a holiday with her London-based family.

Her family believed the teen, who had learning difficulties, had been abducted but police classified her disappearance as a missing persons case.