Nobel Laureate denounces Nigeria’s leading political parties

Published on 01.02.2019 at 17h21 by APA News

Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has said that the two leading political parties in

Nigeria – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

are worthy of “absolute rejection” in the forthcoming general elections.Speaking at an interactive session tagged Citizen Forum 2019, titled: “Civic Choice

In a Time of Judicial Penkelemes” in Lagos on Thursday, Soyinka said that his

aim was to enlighten the people more and “help them see that the nation at this

time needs a “totally new direction”.

“It is time for a totally new direction, and when an alternative emerges, we will

give the candidate our backing,” Soyinka said.

The report by Nigeria’s Channels Television quoted Soyinka as saying that “he is not

the only Nigerian tired of the shenanigans of those who have been in power over

the years and that there are many others who are working towards producing

a consensus candidate.”

Soyinka said that he would give all his support to the consensus candidate when

one is produced by the various coalition groups arising.