Norway’s Crown Prince due in Mozambique

Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon is expected in the Mozambican capital Maputo on Tuesday to kick start a two-day visit at the invitation made by President Filipe Nyusi.According to Nyusi’s office, the Norwegian prince is fulfilling an invitation extended by Nyusi during his state to Norway in November 2018.

“This is the first visit by a member of the Norwegian Royal family to our country and aims to strengthen the bonds of friendship and political, economic, social cooperation and will serve to evaluate the cooperation programs implemented in Mozambique, with the support of the Kingdom of Norway,” the presidency said in a statement.

During the visit, Prince Haakon would be accompanied by members of the Norwegian government and representatives of the business community.

Norway has been providing support to Mozambique for over 40 years in areas such as energy, good governance, blue economy, health, gender and support to the private sector.

Mozambique, which has vast offshore gas resources, has awarded gas development projects to Norway’s Yara International.