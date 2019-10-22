Nothing can stop Ethiopian dam – PM

Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed said no force could stop Ethiopia from building the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).“The GERD project would be accomplished on the principles of safeguarding Ethiopia’s rights and benefits, scientific knowledge and without harming the downstream countries, the premier said while responding to questions from MPs on Tuesday.

Ethiopians have no intention to harm the people of Egypt or Sudan the premier said, adding Cairo would instead benefit if it collaborates by creating favorable conditions for the dam to work.

The premier said he would try to explain Ethiopia’s reasons for the GERD during his planned talks with Egyptian president Abdel Fattal al-Sisi when they meet on on Wednesday.

However he was quick to reiterate that nothing from external forces would stop Ethiopia from finishing the GERD project.

“Our focus should be finalizing the dam as per the time table established,” he told parliamentarians.

He said the people and government of Egypt will benefit if they directly provide support to Ethiopia’s green development strategy.

“There is no other option. War cannot be a solution” he said.

As far as the country’s foreign policy is concerned, the Prime Minister said Ethiopia gives priority to relations with its neighbours.