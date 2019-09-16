Nouakchott condemns attacks on Saudi oil installations

Published on 17.09.2019 at 00h21 by APA News

The Mauritanian government has condemned Saturday’s attacks on Saudi oil installations, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in Nouakchott said on Monday.By Mohamed Moctar

“We strongly condemn this aggression, which is aimed at the security and stability of the kingdom and global energy supplies,” the statement said.

Two drone attacks on Saturday targeted two oil installations in the Abqaiq and Khurais sites of the giant Aramco in Saudi Arabia and caused infernoes.

Before being brought under control, the fires led to the temporary suspension of work at the targeted sites and caused the interruption of production of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil, or about 50 percent of Aramco’s total output.

In its communiqué, Mauritania “strongly denounced” the attacks, affirming its “full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

It added: “We support Riyad in everything that guarantees its legitimate right to defend its security and the integrity of its territory”.

The attacks were claimed by the Iranian-backed Houthist militia in Yemen.

Mauritania maintains full diplomatic relations with Iran, but publicly backs Saudi Arabia, its main rival in the region.