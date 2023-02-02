Nouakchott to host Moroccan-Mauritanian Economic Forum

The capital Nouakchott will host in late February the Moroccan-Mauritanian Economic Forum, announced the Ambassador of the Kingdom in Mauritania, Hamid Chabar and the President of the National Union of Mauritanian Employers, Mohamed Zine El Abidine Ould Cheikh, at a meeting held Wednesday in the Mauritanian capital.During this meeting, emphasis was placed on the preparations for this event which will see the participation of a large number of Moroccan companies, as well as ways to strengthen trade and economic exchanges between the two countries and consolidate the investment climate.

In this context, the two parties also stressed the important role played by employers’ organizations of both countries in promoting trade through the signing of cooperation agreements, investment and exchange and the organization of economic forums. They welcomed the support of public authorities in the efforts to develop trade between Morocco and Mauritania.

In this register, the president of the National Union of Mauritanian employers welcomed the efforts made to promote the private sector in both countries, overcome the various obstacles and strengthen investment opportunities.

For his part, the Moroccan diplomat welcomed the quality of relations distinguished between Mauritania and Morocco and the role played by the private sector in promoting trade and investment in both countries.