International › APA

Happening now

Nouakchott to host Moroccan-Mauritanian Economic Forum

Published on 02.02.2023 at 13h21 by APA News

The capital Nouakchott will host in late February the Moroccan-Mauritanian Economic Forum, announced the Ambassador of the Kingdom in Mauritania, Hamid Chabar and the President of the National Union of Mauritanian Employers, Mohamed Zine El Abidine Ould Cheikh, at a meeting held Wednesday in the Mauritanian capital.During this meeting, emphasis was placed on the preparations for this event which will see the participation of a large number of Moroccan companies, as well as ways to strengthen trade and economic exchanges between the two countries and consolidate the investment climate.

In this context, the two parties also stressed the important role played by employers’ organizations of both countries in promoting trade through the signing of cooperation agreements, investment and exchange and the organization of economic forums. They welcomed the support of public authorities in the efforts to develop trade between Morocco and Mauritania.

In this register, the president of the National Union of Mauritanian employers welcomed the efforts made to promote the private sector in both countries, overcome the various obstacles and strengthen investment opportunities.

For his part, the Moroccan diplomat welcomed the quality of relations distinguished between Mauritania and Morocco and the role played by the private sector in promoting trade and investment in both countries.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top