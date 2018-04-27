Nouakchott’s main market in lockdown as dealers begin strike

Published on 27.04.2018 at 19h21 by APA News

Shop owners in the Mauritanian capital’s largest trading hub on Friday began a general strike over new taxes imposed by the country’s taxman.Shops have remained closed and the street straddling market stalls which usually bustles with trading activity has been almost empty and quiet.

The striking shopkeepers say they are up in arms against the latest tax rises levied by the Mauritanian taxman.

Some taxes have been risen up to 4 million oughuiyas ($11,000).

The market is very popular with wholesalers who transport their goods to inner cities as well as to small retailers in Mauritania.

“The strike has caused us great damage” a carter who transports goods in the nook and crane of the market told APA.

The same is true for carriers who upload trucks supplying the interior of the country.

No date has been announced for the end of the strike.

Some shopkeepers are threatening to prolong it until the taxman removes the new taxes.