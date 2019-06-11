NPA approves 10% discount on Habour dues for vessels

The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has approved a 10 percent discount on harbour dues in all concession terminals at the Eastern Ports as part of efforts to increase patronage at the Eastern Ports.According to a statement by the NPA on Monday in Lagos, the Ports that will be

affected by this initiative are Calabar, Rivers and Delta Ports.

The NPA, however, clarified that this discount would only apply to harbour dues payable by the following types of vessels/cargoes: Container vessels with at least 250 TEUs; General Cargo vessels with at least 16,000 MT; Combo Vessels with at least 16,000 MT; RORO Vessels with at least 250 units of Vehicles.

It noted that these discounts shall not apply to: Vessels coming INBALLAST; Vessels calling at private jetties and Vessels calling carrying Liquid bulk.

“The application of these discounts will take immediately effect,” the statement added.

The congestion being experienced at the Lagos has been largely due to under utilisation of the ports in the Eastern part of the country.