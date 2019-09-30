NPP primaries, cocaine seizure, others dominate Ghanaian press

The Ghanaian press on Monday focuses on the parliamentary primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), seizure of cocaine, collapse of classroom block and Rawlings pessimism about the chances of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020 general elections.The Daily Graphic reported that anguish and joy heralded the NPP parliamentary primaries and that some government appointees were successful and earned the mandate to become parliamentary candidates, while others were rejected by the delegates.

The newspaper splashed the pictures of the candidates who lost the election, which included Mr. Abdulai Zubeiru, District Chief Executive for Pusiga in the Northern Region of Ghana.

The Daily Graphic also listed some of the winners as Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah, Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of Airport, Hopson Adorye and Deputy Energy Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam.

It also reported that the Narcotics Control Board seized 12.139 kg of cocaine in the Kpoglo Border in the Volta Region. The substance was concealed in a bag.

The Ghanaian times, on the hand, reported that two persons were confirmed dead when part of a classroom block they were working on in Accra collapsed and killed them instantly.

The Daily Guide Newspaper focused on the Rawlings’ comment on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) leaders that they should forget about winning 2020 general elections when he addressed a conference of cadres of the party.