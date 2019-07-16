NSE boss tasks newly authorized Dealing Clerks on ethics

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema, has urged the new dealing clerks on the Nigerian bourse to stay relevant in today’s dynamic environment, emphasizing that continuous training is a tool that should not be underestimated.Speaking at the induction of 46 recently qualified Dealing Clerks on Monday in Lagos, Onyema charged them to uphold the highest level of ethics and sense of responsibility.

He noted that the NSE established X-Academy to provide education to individuals, who wish to improve their understanding of various aspects of the capital market.

“I urge you to take advantage of this platform, especially the recently launched e-learning platform, to stay up to date on market developments,” he said

“Today’s ceremony is not just a celebration, it marks a call to stand tall in integrity, to be impeccable in character, to be professional in service and to uphold the high ethics and values for which the Exchange and the capital market are renowned. That is the big hurdle that you must cross effortlessly in your daily practice of this profession.

“NSE has clear and enforceable rules and operates with a zero tolerance policy on all infractions. The NSE will support the inductees in developing their capacity. However, if infractions occur, NSE will not hesitate to wield the axe on any erring member that falls short on any of its rules,” he said.