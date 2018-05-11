NW Governor bans bikes in Bafut after violent clashes

The Governor of the North West Region Adolphe Lele LAfrique has banned the movement of bikes in the locality of Bafut, Mezam Division.

According to the release from the Governor, motorcycles shall not be allowed to move during the day or night and violators shall be severelely punished.

However, only bikes belonging to administrative or security personnel or possessing a special authorization shall be allowed.

This follows violent acts in the locality today and the previous days perpetrated by unknown armed men which has led to severe damages.

According to local sources, unidentified armed men attacked the Government High School in Bafut as well as the Government High School Mambu, destroying property and injuring persons.

This follows a previous attack on Wednesday night at GHS Bafut where the school bus was partly torched by fire from the attackers before making way.

Security forces are set to have invaded the town in search of the attackers as the reportedly seized some bikes which they burnt down, sources say.

Reports say celebtrations of May 20 activities in the area remain a big concern with various threats from the attackers.