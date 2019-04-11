NW Governor hits back aat HR Watch for ‘discrediting’ Cameroon’s army

The Governor of the North West Region Adolphe Lele LAfrique has hit back at a recent report by Human Rights Watch accusing Cameroon soldiers of killing at least five civilians in Meluf, Bui Division of the North West region.

Human Rights Watch on Thursdaym in a report called on the government of Cameroon to investigate allegations soldiers raided Meluf on April 4 and killed at least five civilians including a mentally undtable person.

But Adolphe Lele LAfrique says such allegations are unfounded and an attempt to discredit efforts by the country’s defence and security forces.

“…the Governor wishes to state that such information is completely false and intended to throw discredit on the genuine efforts made by the government through theadministrative authorities, defence and security forces and all other stakeholders of goodwill for the mucch desired return to normalcy in the region,” the Governor said.

He stressed that the defense and security forces only carry out “trageted military and security operations on well identified and localised targeted secessionist hideouts” and are carried out with “precision and professionalism.”

He called on the local population to give their support to the military as they attempt to restore order in the region and urged them to exercise restraint on information circulated on social media that could jeopardise the peace and security of the region.