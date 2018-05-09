NW Governor bans microfinance in Bamenda

The Governor of the North West Region Adolphe Lele LAfrique has prohibited the activities of a Bamenda-based microfinance in the region.

In a communiqué signed on May 4, Governor Lele LAfrique said :”the activities of an illegal microfinance known as Global Finance Network which is promoting so called Kis Photo Me product and managed by a certain Mr. Fombad Musaga are prohibited throughout the North West Region.

He therefore called on the population to be prudent and vigilant with regards to the such activities while calling on all Senior Divisional Officers, security forces and deconcentrated services of the Ministry of Finance to strictly implement the measure.