NW Governor allays curfew adjustment fears

The Governor of the Northwest Region Adolphe Lele LAfrique has assured the population that the restriction of movement of persons has not changed contrary to reports on social media.

The Region has been under an extended curfew from 9pm to 5am though recent reports surfaced that the decision had been modified and extended from 6pm to 6am.

The Governor dismissed this in a communiqué while also calling on the population to respect the measure in place and go about their normal duties.

The Governor has called on the population to remain civil and cooperate with security forces as they go about their daily activities ahead of May 20 celebrations.

Bamenda has witnessed an uneasy calm in recent days after a raid by security forces on some neighbourhoods in the city including Trvallers where several persons were arrested before being released on presentation of their National Identification Card.

Other parts of the North West Region have witnessed violent scenes in recent days as the countdown to May 20 celebrations narrow.