Nyusi, Frelimo poised for landslide victory in Mozambique poll

President Filipe Nyusi and the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) are poised for a landslide victory in this week’s Mozambique general election, preliminary results showed on Thursday.According to the Technical Secretariat for Electoral Administration (STAE), Nyusi had taken an unassailable lead following the completion of vote counting in three provinces of Gaza, Inhambane and Sofala.

The results show that Nyusi had won at least 70 percent of the vote in the three provinces compared to main opposition leader Ossufo Momade of Mozambique National Resistance (RENAMO) who is projected to have won only 21 percent the valid ballots cast.

Leader of the smaller Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), Daviz Simango, was a distant third at seven percent while little-known Mario Albino of the Action Party of the United Movement for Integral Salvation (AMUSI) had secured less than less than one percent of the vote.

With regard to parliamentary elections, the ruling FRELIMO has also taken a commanding lead in most provinces and looks set to choose the bulk of the provincial governors, including in Momade’s home province of Nampula.

The result is unclear in another poll battleground, Zambezia province, where vote counting is still in progress.

Renamo is boycotting all district vote tabulations, and has ordered its agents not to participate in any way in those counts.

Although data from only a minority of polling stations has been processed so far, the sample is large enough to suggest that the lead established by Nyusi and Frelimo cannot be overturned.

Average turnout in the three provinces was 55 percent, STAE said.