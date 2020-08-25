International › APA

Happening now

Nyusi orders probe into arson attack on Mozambique newspaper

Published on 25.08.2020 at 10h21 by APA News

President Filipe Nyusi says he has ordered an investigation into Sunday’s arson attack on the offices of a privately owned investigative newspaper based in the capital Maputo.According to the Mozambique chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA), unknown individuals broke into the offices of the newspaper “and put in two 20-litre fuel drums and then set fire before leaving the site.”

In a statement on Monday night, Nyusi condemned the attack on the offices of Canal de Moçambique that left the newsroom and other facilities severely damaged.

“We have instructed the authorities to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Nyusi said in the statement posted on his Facebook page.

He pledged his government’s support for freedom of the press, noting that “freedom of the press is a pillar of democracy that must be protected.”

Government critics have, however, linked the attack to the newspaper’s investigation into alleged corruption among top Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy officials, which was published last week.

The ministry was forced to suspend a fuel marketing deal following the investigation by the newspaper.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top