OAPI Contribution To Cameroon’s Development 

Regarding the 23rd edition of the African Technology and Intellectual Property Day, the role played by the body in the emergence of African countries was scrutinized on September 13th.

Cameroon, like many African countries, aims to achieve the status of an emerging country. And it is therefore a set joint effort that must be combined to serve as a lever for this. The African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) plays a significant role in such a frame. It was made known on September 13 during African Technology and Intellectual Property Day. The event was placed under the theme, ‘What levers for emergence in the face of the challenges of industrialization and diversification of the economy in the Member States of OAPI‘.

Present in 17 countries, the pan-African organization according to its General Manager, Denis Loukou Bohoussou, OAPI offers appropriate instruments such as trademarks, designs, and industrial models which serve as a Trojan horse for the development of the country. The panelists agreed that any process of industrialization and diversification of the economy must involve taking the intellectual property into consideration. And this is through the technological tools it offers as does the Brics organization (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa).

However, OAPI has not yet integrated the import and export of technologies and manufactured goods. According to several specialists, this means that the industrialization and diversification of the economy, particularly that of Cameroon, has not yet reached its full potential.

On the other hand, OAPI has nevertheless been able to establish strategies to allow the economic potential of its member countries to flourish. Among other things, there is the African Invention and Innovative Business Fair. The latter aims at promoting technologies and other essential tools that contribute to the industrialization of each country. An idea that materializes, for example, through the subsidy of inventions and technological innovations.