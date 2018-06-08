Obasanjo raises alarm over alleged plot to arrest him

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo says the Federal Government is planning to have him indicted and silence him from expressing his concerns about the state of the nation.A statement by the media aide to Obasanjo, Mr. Kehinde Akinyemi, said on Friday that the plot against the former President followed the statement he issued in January blasting the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Obasanjo, who supported Buhari as he swept to power in 2015, has since them criticised the President’s performance in office and advised him against seeking re-election.

”Since Chief Olusegun Obasanjo declared in his State-of-the-Nation Special Statement on January 23, 2018, the desperation to frustrate, intimidate and blackmail him into abandoning his divine mandate to protect the rights of the people to better life and living continued unabated and has even taken a bizarre dimension,” the statement said.

It added that impeccable security sources “have alleged that Chief Obasanjo’s name is on their Watch List and that the security of his life cannot be guaranteed”.

According to the statement, Obasanjo based his alarm on informants, “many of who are in the top echelon of the nation’s security management and close to the corridors of power”.