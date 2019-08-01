Obituary: Ex-Cameroon PM Hayatou dies

Cameroon’s former Prime Minister, Sadou Hayatou has died on Thursday at the age of 77, a family source confirmed to APA.He death followed a protracted illness he had been treating in a hospital in Switzerland.

Hayatou, a civil administrator then aged 49, was appointed PM on April 26, 1991, when the position was created.

His designation as head of government coincided with the introduction of multiparty politics, characterised by a wave of social unrest led by the nascent opposition and their repression by Yaoundé.

This string of woes, also known as the “ember years,” ended on November 13 of the same year with the tripartite summit of Yaoundé, the capital, leading to the signing of a declaration, which also triggered the mushroming of opposition parties in Cameroon.

The document, which was in fact initialed by 40 parties out of the 47 legalized, marked the end of the “dead city days” and civil disobedience, while the government decided to grant a fiscal moratorium to the victims of unrest and lifted the special security measures it had imposed.

Sadou Hayatou, also an elder brother of the former President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Issa Hayatou, vacated the Prime Minister’s Office on April 9, 1992.

From 1992 to 2008, he occupied, the position of Country Director of the Central Bank of African States (BEAC).

He was also Minister of Agriculture from August 22, 1983 to August 24, 1985, Minister of Planning and Territorial Development (August 24, 1985 to December 4, 1987), Minister of Finance (December 4, 1987 to September 7, 1990) and Permanent Secretary at the Presidency of the Republic (September 7, 1990 to April 25, 1991).