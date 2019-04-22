Observers hail Ukraine’s ‘competitive’ vote

European observers on Monday praised Ukraine’s presidential election as “competitive and held with respect for fundamental freedoms” but said the campaigns were thin on substance.

Volodymyr Zelensky, whose only previous political role was playing the president in a TV show, crushed incumbent Petro Poroshenko in a runoff on Sunday, taking 73.2 percent of the vote.

Voter turnout stood at 62 percent.

“The runoff was well-organised, despite operational challenges and a limited timeframe,” the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said in a statement.

“The orderly transfer of power should offer the opportunity for strengthening democratic institutions and their accountability,” the monitors said.

The observers however questioned the sensationalist nature of the campaign which saw the two rivals trade insults and take drug tests to prove they don’t have a substance abuse problem.

“The campaign for both rounds lacked genuine discussion of issues of public concern,” the OSCE said.

The first and only policy debate of the race was heavy on theatrics and saw Zelensky and Poroshenko kneel in front of the audience to honour Ukraine’s war dead.

Kiev has been battling Moscow-backed separatists in the country’s east since 2014 in a conflict that has killed some 13,000 people.

Poroshenko quickly conceded defeat in the election and Western leaders including US President Donald Trump, French leader Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel all congratulated the political novice on his landslide win.

In a joint letter to Zelensky, EU Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker expressed admiration for Ukrainians’ “strong attachment to democracy, and the rule of law that the people of Ukraine have demonstrated.”

A total of 39 candidates ran in last month’s first round of voting in which Zelensky captured more than 30 percent of the vote.