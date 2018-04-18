Octopus as cornerstone of Mauritanian fisheries policy

Mauritanian has been made the production of octopus as the cornerstone of the country’s fisheries policy as a chief mainstay of the national economy.“Therefore, I call on all stakeholders in the sector to improve the quality of production of this fish species,” Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Economy, Nany Ould Chrougha told the second regular session of the National Development Advisory Council on Catches for 2018 on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed the situation of octopus production through the course of the first half of 2018 and the right stock to be exploited without negatively affecting the volume of such a fisheries resource.

Stocks are regularly evaluated by the Mauritanian Institute of Oceanographic and Fisheries Research (IMROP), based in the economic capital, Nouadhibou.

The meeting also witnessed exchanges on the specific measures required to promote better management of catches.

Ould Chrougha also said his ministry would insist this year on improving the quality of octopus fishing with a view to promoting its export.

Japan is the main importer of Mauritanian octopus production.

Participants in the gathering also agreed to maintain the same zonal distribution for the different fisheries sectors.

The Mauritanian National Advisory Council on Fisheries Development is supported by the World Bank-funded West Africa Regional Fishery Support Program.