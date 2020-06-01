International › APA

Official’s comments spark row between Zimbabwe and US

Published on 01.06.2020 at 04h21 by APA News

A diplomatic row has erupted between Zimbabwe and the United States after a senior White House official labelled Harare one of “foreign adversaries” trying to take advantage of ongoing anti-racist protests to stoke up tensions in the US.Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo told state media that he has summoned US ambassador Brian Nichols to his office to voice Zimbabwe’s concern about comments by US National Security Adviser Robert Obrien claiming that Harare was working with other countries to stoke up tensions in Washington.

The daily said Moyo “is likely to remind Mr Nichols that Zimbabwe respects Article 2 (4) of the United Nations charter, which requires all member states to respect the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.”

O’Brien said the US had observed a flurry of social media activity by the governments of China, Iran, Russia and Zimbabwe since black protesters took to the streets following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police.

He threatened unspecified action against these countries.

“This isn’t something that our adversaries are gonna get away with for free…”

