OIF set to deploy up to 100 French teachers to Rwanda

Published on 19.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) plans to send up to 100 teachers to Rwanda over the next two years under a project aimed at enhancing French language teaching among its member states, a senior official from this international organisation grouping french speaking countries told local media Monday in Kigali.At  school reopening expected in November, they will be deployed to schools  in different parts of the country, with the majority placed in Teacher  Training Colleges (TTCs), Iyade Khalaf, the leader of the OIF Teacher  Mobility Project said.

For a period of two years (one year, renewable), they will both teach French to students and train fellow teachers.

It  is expected that for next year, the project will be expanded to more  countries including Ghana, Madagascar, Guinea Conakry and Lebanon.

In  Rwanda, the initiative is implemented by La Francophonie in partnership  with the Ministry of Education through Rwanda Education Board.

Before  the teachers go to classes, they embarked on a week of orientation and  training workshops on the educational and sociolinguistic context of  Rwanda, and exchanges of practice on the teaching of French as a foreign  language in a school context, it said

Accompanied by the  expertise of the OIF, Rwanda will develop a national plan for teaching  and learning French, linked to the country’s education sector strategy,  it said.

Khalaf noted that revitalizing the French language could  foster the development of economic integration of Rwanda within the  region.

“Rwanda has quite some neighbouring French speaking  countries. So when you know French language, it gives you more  professional opportunities to work with these countries,” he said.

