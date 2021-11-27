Oil & Gas Services Industry dominates activities at Nigerian bourse

The Oil & Gas Services Industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange this week with 2.014 billion shares valued at N13.448 billion traded in 1,350 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the Nigerian Exchange showed that the Financial Service Industry followed with 1.052 billion shares worth N10.168 billion in 10,941 deals, while the third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 183.803 million shares worth N4.492 billion in 4,007 deals.

The reports added that a total turnover of 3.435 billion shares worth N30.915 billion in 21,109 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.392 billion shares valued at N27.886 billion that exchanged hands last week in 19,990 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely OANDO Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc accounted for 2.283 billion shares worth N17.395 billion in 3,645 deals, contributing 66.47% and 56.27% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A total of 147 units valued at N15,766.78 were traded this week in 7 deals compared with a total of 54,936 units valued at N481,455.15 transacted last week in 19 deals.

In Bonds section, a total of 31,275 units valued at N33.596 million were traded this week in 21 deals compared with a total of 65,606 units valued at N68.507 million transacted last week in 9 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.25% and 0.24% respectively to close the week at 43,308.29 and N22.598 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX 30, NGX CG, NGX Banking, NGX Pension, NGX-AFR Bank Value, NGX MERI Growth, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Oil/Gas and NGX Industrial Goods indices which depreciated by 0.43%, 0.36%, 0.29%, 0.07%, 0.16%, 0.26%, 2.00%, 0.87% and 0.03% respectively, while the NGX ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N410)