Olympic football: C/d’Ivoire names U23 squad for Tokyo Games

The coach of Ivory Coast’s U23 football team, Haidara Soualiho, on Friday, unveiled his list of players selected for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.Mr. Haidara Soualiho stressed that the preparation for the matches will take place from 5 to 15 July 2021 at the Songon Ivoire Academy, west of Abidjan.

The following is the list of the U23 Elephants

Goalkeepers

1- IRA TAPE ELIEZER (Fc San Pedro, COTE D’IVOIRE)

2- NAGOLI OUPOH MAXIME (Sol FC, COTE D’IVOIRE)

3- TIE NICOLAS (Victoria Guimares, PORTUGAL)

Defenders

4- KOUAO KOFFI FRANCK (Fc Vzela, PORTUGAL)

5- OUATTARA ZIE (Victoria Guimares, PORTUGAL)

6- SINGO WILFRIED (Torino, ITALY)

7- BAILLY ERIC (Manchester United, ENGLAND)

8- DABILA KOUADIO YVES (Mouscron, BELGIUM)

9- DIALLO CHESTER (Ajaccio, FRANCE)

10- GNAKA SILAS (Kas Eupen, BELGIUM)

Midfielders

11- EBOUE CHRIST (Genk, BELGIUM)

12- DOUMBIA IDRISSA (Sporting, PORTUGAL)

13- KESSIE FRANCK (Ac Milan, ITALY)

14- DIALLO AMAD (Manchester United, ENGLAND)

15- MAX GRADEL (Sivasspor TURKEY)

16- DAO YOUSSOUF (Sparta Praha, CZECH REP.)

Forwards

17- TIMITE CHEICK (Amiens, FRANCE)

18- KOUAME CHRISTIAN (Fiorentina, ITALY)

19- BAYO VAKOUN (Celtic Glasgow, SCOTLAND)

20- KEITA MORY (Ursl Vise, BELGIUM)

21- KEITA KADER (Kvc Westerlo, BELGIUM)

22- DOUMBIA ABOUBACAR JUNIOR (Maccabi Nitanya, ISRAEL)