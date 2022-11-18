One All Sports : Cameroonians Massively Purchase Jerseys , Counterfeit Absents Market

In less than 48 hours to the 2022 World Cup, thousands of jerseys of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon from the American equipment manufacturer One All Sports have been sold like hotcakes.

One of the biggest selling points in Yaounde is the Edimo shop, PlaYce . Two days to the World Cup , the boutique is full of buyers , fans , supporters all scrambling for a One all Sport Jersey. Others are on calls trying to satisfy the demands of those not present on the site. Dovv is another selling spot which appears to be less crowded but the sales girl reports many order from a distance or those who come on site buy more of primary equipment like bracelets, umbrellas and caps.

« I must support the Lions by buying the Jersey, i think it’s patriotic and each Cameroonian should do same » says Issa a buyer.

Journal du Cameroon reached out to communication Head at Edimo Shop, Pascal Pierre Bongo for precised details on the national sales figures , but had no answer in return. Nevertheless , some say that more than 10,000 jerseys were sold in just 24 hours. After many doubts about the availability of sports equipment for the national team of Cameroon , the offer seems to abounds.

Shops have opened and the thirst for novelty is quenched for those who can afford to pay CFAF 39,200 for a shirt. FCFA 19,900 for a polo shirt, FCFA 6,500 for a scarf, FCFA 12,500 for an umbrella, and even caps at FCFA 4,950, FCFA 9,700 and FCFA 14,900. The Fan base t shirt has been made available as well at FCFA 16,000. Cameroonians are stocked with original brands and not counterfiets as compared to, previous years.

Meanwhile some purchase jerseys, others complain of its extravagant prices making it not affordable for the majority. ” I cant ‘t, i just can’t buy a jersey at the price that’s too much for the average Cameroonian. I think it is gross!” exclaims Mercy another supporter who surveyed the different shops.

Govt hunt for counterfeit Indomitable Lions jerseys ahead of the 2022 World Cup

The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), the government and the customs administration are on the lookout for copies of the Indomitable Lions’ equipment unveiled on November 5th by One All Sports, the American brand that will equip the national football team. To this end, the Customs has decided to “strengthen the surveillance of land, sea and air borders for any other importer” to block any entry of jerseys in the country, except for operations conducted by Fecafoot.

The customs officers were also instructed to seize “any counterfeit product in circulation” and to “communicate to the customs investigation and surveillance division“. In a fax message on 15 November, the Director General of Customs, Fongod Edwin Nuvaga, also asked his staff to consider Edimo Design as “exclusive supplier of Fecafoot“. These measures, he said, aim ato protect the brand One All Sports, jerseys, equipment and derivatives of the Indomitable Lions in circulation in Cameroon.

The Ministry of Commerce (Mincommerce) is also involved in this tracking, through its national brigade of controls and repression of fraud. Edimo Design, which says it has received approval from Fecafoot for the distribution and marketing of the said equipment, announced on November 9 in a statement that it has sought the assistance of the Mincommerce “to track down any individual who will be caught in possession of equipment acquired in an illegal manner. According to the company, the Yaounde-Ekounou Court of First Instance in an order on Thursday, November 10, 2022, prescribed measures to protect the One All Sports brand, including the seizure of all counterfeit products and derivatives of the said brand.

He also ordered the competent administrations to assist in the seizure. The court decision follows a petition filed by Edimo Design when images of the fake jerseys appeared on social media shortly after the original jerseys went on sale.