One All Sports Signs Deal With Cameroonian Company To Distribute Lions Equipment 

Published on
05.09.2022 at 12h07
by
Paul Reinhard Wandji
While FECAFOOT just launched a call for tenders for Cameroonian entities that would like to distribute the national team equipment, the equipment supplier has just announced the signing with a local distributor in the person of Bee Group.
One All Sports, the official equipment supplier of the national football team, says it has entered into a partnership with the Cameroonian start-up Bee Group. This agreement concerns the distribution of OAS-licensed products during and after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This information is contained in a press release published this Sunday, September 4 by the multinational.
“Bee Group will be responsible for the distribution of the licensed products through the country’s traditional outlets (petrol stations, supermarkets, e-commerce, and other stores) and will offer an innovative direct-to-home sales and delivery service, with orders placed by phone, WhatsApp, Facebook or a dedicated site delivered in 2 hours. Payments can be made in cash or Orange Money and MTN Mobile Money (MoMo),” the statement said.
“As a Cameroonian company, we are very proud to have signed this partnership with One All Sports, which will allow our company to grow and create jobs for our young people”, commented Patrick Timani, founder and president of Bee.
On September 2, 2022, Fecafoot through its Secretary General launched a call for tenders for traders who want to distribute the equipment of the indomitable lions. The memo gave companies until September 7 to come forward.
However, on September 4, 2022, One All Sports announced that it had found a local distributor. In public opinion, the usefulness of the Fecafoot call for tenders is now questioned.