One All Sports Signs Deal With Cameroonian Company To Distribute Lions Equipment 

While FECAFOOT just launched a call for tenders for Cameroonian entities that would like to distribute the national team equipment, the equipment supplier has just announced the signing with a local distributor in the person of Bee Group.

One All Sports, the official equipment supplier of the national football team, says it has entered into a partnership with the Cameroonian start-up Bee Group. This agreement concerns the distribution of OAS-licensed products during and after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This information is contained in a press release published this Sunday, September 4 by the multinational.

“Bee Group will be responsible for the distribution of the licensed products through the country’s traditional outlets (petrol stations, supermarkets, e-commerce, and other stores) and will offer an innovative direct-to-home sales and delivery service, with orders placed by phone, WhatsApp, Facebook or a dedicated site delivered in 2 hours. Payments can be made in cash or Orange Money and MTN Mobile Money (MoMo),” the statement said.