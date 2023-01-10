One confirmed dead in Kigali school bus accident

At least one kid has been confirmed dead in the school bus accident that occurred on Monday morning at Rebero, a hill overlooking Kigali, hospital sources confirmed Tuesday.The child, identified as Kenny Mugabo, was one of the hospitalised 27 people who were involved in the accident.

The accident came about as a result of the bus driver over-speeding on a road before the bus crashed off a steep overpass onto the road below.

The driver of the bus and few other children a5e understood to be in a serious condition in hospital following the incident. Several other children who were injured are believed to have suffered less serious injuries but have still required hospital treatment.

Initial investigations indicate that the accident occurred when the driver of a speeding bus lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure.

According to the latest data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), Road Traffic Accidents Deaths in Rwanda reached 3,718 or 6.41% of total deaths.