One dead, others injured in S/Africa partial building collapse

One person died and at least seven others were injured when part of a building collapsed in the South African coastal city of Durban on Tuesday.Paramedics said the deceased was crashed when part of the roof of the building collapsed. He was waiting to cross the road at a robot-controlled intersection when the roof collapsed.

Six other people were taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in the accident.

The cause of the collapse is not yet known although eyewitnesses said there was construction activity at the building.