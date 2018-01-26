International › AFP

One dead, two wounded in Amsterdam shooting: police

Published on 26.01.2018 à 23h48 by AFP

A shooting in downtown Amsterdam on Friday night left one person dead and two injured, Dutch police said.

“One person has died and two wounded, a man and a young woman, were taken to hospital after a shooting on Grote Wittenburgerstraat, in the city centre,” Amsterdam police spokesman Leo Dortland told AFP.

“This is clearly not a terror attack, but a criminal incident,” he said, adding that police were still looking for the attacker or attackers.

Witnesses heard several gunshots and saw a hooded man run away, Dutch media reported.


“The research unit has launched a broad investigation,” Dortland said, adding that the streets in the area had been cordoned off.

The police were interviewing witnesses and taking fingerprints at the crime scene.

