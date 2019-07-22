One killed as Rwanda chalk mine collapses

Published on 22.07.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

At least one people was killed early on Monday after an illegal chalk mine collapsed in Karongi, a district in western Rwanda, a senior local administrative leader in the region told APA by telephone.The Executive Secretary of Bwishyura, a village of Karongi district where the collapsed mine is located, Phanuel Uwimana, said that the victim died instantly.

The collapsed chalk mine, which has been suspended since 2012, was run by a private company, Uwimana said.

In April this year four people were confirmed dead while two others were critically injured in a cassiterite mine collapse in Mageragere Sector, Nyarugenge District.

Rwanda is the world’s fourth-biggest producer of tantalum a metal used in various technologies manufacturing.

However, illegal exploitation and trade in mineral resources are common in remote areas of the East African nation.

Reports by the government’s Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board suggest that the country has currently over 3,000 mining sites.

However, there is still a lack of modern mining techniques needed to reduce the loss of 50 percent of minerals caused by poor mining standards.

Latest reports indicate about 150 people have been killed since 2018 due to mining accidents caused by poor techniques.

The Rwandan government targets $1.5 billion in annual revenues from mineral exports by 2024, according to official projections.