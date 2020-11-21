One killed in North Western Rwanda due to heavy rains

International › APA

Published on 21.11.2020 at 22h21 by APA News

At least one person was killed due to the torrential rains hit Rubavu, a mountainous district in North Western Rwanda , a senior local administrative official in the region confirmed Saturday to APA in Kigali.The executive secretary of Jenda  sector that was mostly affected in Rubavu district, Fred Munyansengo  explained  that week-long downpours that triggered floods  have also  toppled dozens of houses and damaged large hectares of crops.

Rwanda  Meteorological Agency has forecast even heavier rain between November  and December this year. Rainfall in excess of 300 mm is predicted in  several parts especially in North and Western parts of the country.

At  least 70 people were killed while 177 were injured by natural disasters  triggered by heavy rains across Rwanda between January and September  last year, according to data released by Rwanda’s Ministry of Emergency  Management.

The heavy rains also destroyed 113 houses, 49  hectares of agricultural fields and infrastructure such as roads and  water treatment plants.

For the past three weeks, about 6,000  Rwandan households residing in high-risk zones and wetlands in different  parts of Rwanda were evacuated and relocated to safe areas.

