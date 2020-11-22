International › APA

Happening now

One killed in shooting by Rwandan security agents at border with Uganda

Published on 22.11.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Rwanda security agents investigating suspected smuggling across the border with neighboring Uganda have fatally shot a person and wounded several others while attempting to use porous entry points, a Police source confirmed Sunday.The Spokesperson of  Rwanda National Police, John Bosco Kabera explained that the victim had  smuggled dozens of boxes of one of the most popular Uganda- brewed hard  liquor called waragi,to Rwanda.

“The victim who is a Rwanda  national was shot dead during a night patrol at around 11:00 PM local  time at a village in Burera district in Rwanda by Rwandan security  forces on allegations that he was  smuggling liquor into Rwanda,” said  Commissioner Kabera.

The political tension between the two  countries climaxed in February last year when Rwanda closed its border  and blocked all goods from Uganda.

In November last year, two  other women suspected to be smugglers carrying  several litres of strong  alcohol brewed from bananas known as ‘Kanyanga’ were shot dead by the  Rwandan army on patrol in the northern district of Nyagatare.

Similarly,  two people were killed in May last year during a shooting incident  while attempting to cross the border from Uganda at an unapproved point.

Kigali  has accused Kampala of supporting Rwandan rebel groups including the  Rwanda National  Congress (RNC) and the Democratic Forces for the  Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

Kampala has always denied these allegations.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top