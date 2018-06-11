One person killed, four others injured in fresh suicide attack in Nigeria

One person was killed and four others injured in a suicide bombing attack that occurred in Borno State in northern Nigeria on Monday.The Borno State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Edet Okon, who confirmed the attack in a statement on Monday, said rhat a male suicide bomber detonated an Improvised explosive device (IED), strapped to his body in a shop along Baga Road in Maiduguri Metropolis, which killed hims in the process.

Okon explained that the injured persons included two soldiers and two civilian Joint Taskforce members.

According to Okon, the men of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit had been deployed to sanitize the scene and render the area safe.

He added that the wounded persons were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment and that “they are reportedly responding to treatment”.