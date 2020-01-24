Only 20% of S/Africans trust their leaders – Survey

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has a huge credibility problem: only 20% of his compatriots trust his government, the Edelman Trust Barometer 2020 survey disclosed on Friday.However, all is not lost for Ramaphosa because his government is not the only one which has such a credibility problem.

There are 14 other national leaders in the same boat as the president, with the majority of their populations lacking trust in their governments, the survey said.

According to the survey, distrust of governments was being driven by a growing sense of inequality and unfairness in the systems.

Commenting on the findings, Trevor Ngwane, president of the South African Sociological Association, said the survey was conducted by a pro-business research institution, so its results should be understood with that in mind.

The presidency has yet to respond to the Edelman Trust Barometer 2020 survey’s findings.