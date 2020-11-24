OPEC condemns attack on Saudi Arabian products distribution station in Jeddah

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says that the terrorist attack that caused a fire outbreak in a fuel tank at a petroleum products distribution station in north Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is a cowardly act against a key installation that helps distribute vital energy needs.“Acts of sabotage such as this are detrimental to energy supply security for both producers and consumers and can lead to much uncertainty and volatility. We were extremely pleased to hear that firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and there were no reports of injuries or casualties.

“The swift response and the fact that Saudi Aramco’s supply of fuel to its customers was not affected, meant it had no meaningful impact on the market,” said OPEC Secretary General, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo in a statement.

“The incident follows on from the recent incident near a floating platform for an oil distribution station in Jizan and the September 2019 terrorist attack on oil installations in Abqaiq and Khurais, which were again focused on cutting off energy supplies and creating instability on oil markets, as well as the global economy.

“The Organization stands against any acts of terror and sabotage, and is firmly committed to market stability and remaining a dependable, reliable source of supply for its customers worldwide,” the statement issued by OPEC on Tuesday said.